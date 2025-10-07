UCF Unveils Hyperspace-Themed Uniforms For Space Game Showdown Against Houston

Every year, the UCF Knights pay homage to the space industry that calls Central Florida home with their annual Space Game. This always features some absolutely incredible space-themed uniforms, and this year's batch of getups is no exception.

This year's Space Game will take place on November 7 against Houston — a university based in another major space city — and it's the ninth one the school has held.

That's why this one is dubbed "Mission IX: Hyperspace" and celebrates the UCF HyperSpace Center, which focuses on hypersonics and space propulsion research.

That's science speak for "making stuff move fast on Earth and in outer space."

It's a stellar idea (get it?!), and the uniforms themselves are every bit as fun to look at, with tons of little details hidden throughout them.

The first thing that jumped out to me was the numbers on the front and back that have hyperspace design on them. It looks like you're looking through the windshield (is it still a windshield if it's in space?) of the Millennium Falcon.

You can almost hear the Dejarik board rattling around and even smell the wookie stink of your co-pilot.

These uniforms also maintain the alternate light blue, white, and black color scheme that UCF tends to use for Space Games, as well as the futuristic "SPACE U" wordmark down the side of the pants.

But the best part? The Citronaut — UCF's former mascot — was a little cartoon fella with an orange for a body and wearing a space helmet.

As much as I like the Knights' nickname and the current mascot, Knightro, I wouldn't hate seeing the Citronaut return to full-time action.

Space Games are always big for UCF on the merch front, and this year's game is no exception. In fact, over the years, other UCF teams have held their own Space Games with similarly styled light blue, black, and white uniforms.

Unfortunately, the Space Game is a month away, and the Knights could use some serious hypersonic mojo right now. The Knights have dropped two games in a row since starting Big 12 conference play, one against Kansas State and another at home against Kansas.