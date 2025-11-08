UCF's Space Game Had It All, Even A Robot That Walks Like It's About To Crap Himself

I think we need more robots in college football.

The UCF Knights were in action against the Houston Cougars on Friday night for the Knights' annual Space Game.

It's always a cool event featuring special jerseys, the return of UCF's old mascot, the Citronaut (personally, I think they should go back to it), and more.

And by "more," I mean robots running around the field.

It was fitting that UCF — situated in Orlando, just a quick drive from Cape Canaveral — took on Houston, seeing as they're two of the most important places when it comes to the US space program.

There was all kinds of fun stuff happening during the Space Game, but this clip of the UCF cheerleaders doing their thing while robots ran around the end zone really caught my attention.

It's actually the second bipedal robot to visit the Bounce House this season.

Bill Belichick was the first.

Anyway, I haven't been this proud to be a Knight since UCF won the 2017 National Championship (Colley matrix; look it up).

I can't get enough of that bipedal robot. It's impressive, but we still have quite a way to go before it looks fluid at a human level.

Right now, he looks like he's straight-legging it back to his hotel room after eating a bad oyster on a work trip. I'm sure the best robotics experts on earth are trying to work out this particular issue.

Call me crazy, but no one is going to buy a robot that walks like it just shat its shiny metal pants.

Unfortunately for UCF, the show during the game wasn't enough to help the Knights steal a big win over the Cougars, but it was close. The Knights/Citronauts fell to Houston 30-27, dropping them to 4-5 on the year.

Meanwhile, Houston improves to an impressive 8-2.