UCF Posts The Troll Of The Season After Beating Bill Belichick, UNC

The Knights trounced the Tar Heels on the field and on social media.

I’m not entirely sure what each member of the social media team for the UCF Knights football team makes, but I can guarantee it's not enough.

The Knights hosted Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels today, and let's just say it's a game Ol’ Bill will want to forget. It was a completely one-sided game, with UCF out-gaining UNC on offense 366-217, and on the scoreboard 34-9 .

Yikes.

Belichick definitely hasn't found his footing in Chapel Hill.

And so, the geniuses in the social media department had to find a way to celebrate on all their channels. Someone on that team must have woken up dripping with all kinds of creative thoughts, because they cooked up this ELITE troll.

For those of you who have kept track of Belichick’s highly questionable relationship with Jordon Hudson, you’ll remember a really, really weird couple’s post back in March.

(It’s nauseating that I’m saying that about a man who is 73 that’s in a relationship with a woman who is 24, but I digress).

Here’s the picture.

Now you see just how psychotic the UCF post was.

If I were in HR I’d be writing up raises for these people immediately after they published that. Literally give them whatever they want, UCF needs these brilliant minds in their program for the long haul.

I need UCF to win out for the rest of the season, because the socials people need as many chances as possible to display their skills.