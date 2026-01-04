UCF Center John Bol's Free Throw Form Had The Internet In A Blender

This guy makes Joakim Noah look like Mark Price at the charity stripe.

Hoop heads rejoice, as college basketball is now in full swing with conference play tipping off this weekend.

With that, we had one of our first major upsets of the conference portion of the season, as the UCF Knights welcomed the 17th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks to Orlando and stunned them in an 81-75 thriller.

The Knights are off to a blistering start to the college basketball season, sitting at 12-1 with their lone loss being to an undefeated Vanderbilt team.

Part of the reason UCF is so successful this season can be attributed to the rebounding prowess of center John Bol (no relation to NBA legend Manute Bol, either).

Bol cuts an imposing figure on the court, standing at 7'2" and boasting an insane wingspan that makes him a nightmare for any player in the low post.

Whatever Bol brings to the table with regard to his rebounding and defensive prowess down low has to be mitigated by his free-throw shooting, and the whole country got a taste of what might be one of the worst shooting forms we've seen in a long time.

That is brutal! This guy makes Joakim Noah look like Mark Price at the charity stripe (I still love ya, Joakim).

The fine folks on social media were aghast at what they saw from Bol at the free-throw line, with this likely being the first time UCF has been on a national stage given their opponent.

What's even crazier is that Bol is shooting a robust 67% from the line this season.

While those aren't exactly Hall of Fame-worthy numbers, his form would suggest he shoots about 6.7%, so I was as shocked as the rest of you when I saw that.

Regardless of Bol's abysmal free-throw shooting form, he and the Knights are on a hot streak right now, so whatever works, right?

Function over form, as they say!