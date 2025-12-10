UC Davis Might Be Hosting FCS Playoff Game On Saturday, But They Don't Have Lodging For 30 Players

Sometimes, the best thing for a college football team can also become a massive hassle, especially when you thought hosting a playoff game was a longshot. For UC Davis, having to scramble for lodging accommodations was probably not on the itinerary this week.

Thanks to Illinois State upsetting No. 1 North Dakota State last weekend in the FCS, the Redbirds will be playing UC Davis this week, making the trip to California for the quarterfinal game.

But, with the matchup against UC-Davis set to take place on Saturday, the academic calendar has been a massive pain for Aggies head coach Tim Plough, as he tries to prepare for the playoff game.

It just so happens that finals are this week for UC Davis, so that also means that players have to be out of their dorms on Friday, which just happens to be the day before the Aggies will play a football game against Illinois State.

Classes Ending, School Needs Students Out Of Dorms

So, what does this mean for the thirty freshmen players for UC Davis head coach Tim Plough? Having his staff scrambling to find lodging for players that could end up having to bunk with teammates if the school can not financially afford it.

"It's different since we're not on the road.." Plough pointed out. "I don't think they deserve special treatment, but I do think they deserve an opportunity to be at their best when they represent their school. The freshmen are moving out of their dorms on Friday. They can't stay in their dorms by Friday, so we've got thirty guys that have no place to stay Friday night.

"We have a game on Saturday. Where are we gonna put them? Where are they gonna stay? Are they gonna sleep on the floor or with a teammate? Do we have enough finances as a program to be them in a hotel room? These are things that most programs don't have to deal with, but unfortunately, right now we do. The only way we get this fixed is that we get back to this game."

Coach Plough isn't trying to garner sympathy for his program. This is actually a problem for programs at this level, given the lack of finances they have to work with on a yearly basis.

Also, it's not as if the FCS level can provide this type of financial help for athletic departments that are dealing with university issues.

I would imagine they will get this handled in a timely manner, but this gives you an idea of what programs at the lower level are having to deal with on a yearly basis.