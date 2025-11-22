Multple UAB Football Players Stabbed Inside Team Facility By Teammate, Blazers Will Play USF Today

Blazers take the field with heavy hearts after two teammates were stabbed inside the football facility hours before kickoff against USF.

The UAB football team decided to play today's game against USF after two players from the Blazers squad were attacked and stabbed on Saturday morning inside the team's operations building.

According to Birmingham police, the incident took place as UAB was preparing to play South Florida, and there is a suspect in custody.

"UAB Police and Public Safety is investigating an assault that took place this morning at the Football Operations Center. Injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to campus."

OutKick obtained jail records from Jefferson County, showing defensive lineman Daniel Mincey has been booked into the jail on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. The UAB lineman had transferred to UAB from Kentucky following the 2024 season.

Immediately following the incident, both players were transported to UAB hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

"We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition," UAB said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect – another player – remains in custody."

The statement continued,

"An investigation is taking place. The team elected to play today’s game. UAB’s top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students. Given patient privacy and the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time."

The local Birmingham community near the campus was put on alert this morning following the incident, as campus police were searching for answers. After arriving at the facility and investigating, it was determined that this was not an outside threat to people in the area.

As for the game, USF and UAB officials did meet to discuss whether to play the game, which the Blazers decided to move forward, even with a heavy heart about the condition of two of their own.

The investigation is ongoing, and OutKick will update the story once more information becomes available.