Tyson Bagent Spent The Offseason 'Grinding His Face Off.' What Exactly Did He Mean By That?

In the NFL offseason, most people go on island vacations or catch up on family time. But Chicago Bears back up quarterback Tyson Bagent was grinding his face off.

Now I’m sure you have a lot of questions about that phrase (so did I), not the least of which is, "Where the heck did he even come up with that phrase? Is that what the ‘cool kids’ have resorted to saying these days?"

Also, he can’t just drop a phrase like that and not explain what he means. Bagent would be setting himself up to become a meme for the next decade if he didn’t. (Let’s be real, he probably already has, but he’s softened the blow a little bit).

Fortunately, Bagent backed up his claim with this wild story about how he’s been getting ready to face the upcoming season. He said that one of his many workouts that he did this offseason with one of his good friends was doing a burpee, then doing a broad jump, and doing that for a mile.

How long did it take him? About an hour and seven minutes. Of course, he beefed on a protein-heavy breakfast after.

"I might not be getting better necessarily at football when I am doing a workout like that. However, just the mental edge that it gives me, finding out what I can endure vs. what the next man can endure in a sense gives me a little mental edge…I can have something in the back of my head (when I show up at training camp) that I've done things far worse than this," Bagent said.

Fair enough! I’m sure that plenty of his other teammates weren’t grinding their faces off this offseason.

I still don’t think it’ll be enough for him to take the starting job from Caleb Williams though.