Tyrrell Hatton's Ryder Cup Celebrations Included Passing Out At The Bar And Waking Up Covered In Vomit

Tyrrell Hatton didn't celebrate making the European Ryder Cup team by having a few drinks; he apparently had all the drinks.

The Englishman earned the sixth and final automatic qualifying spot to compete in what will be his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup. He received a phone call from European captain Luke Donald, confirming his spot on the team after the final round of the LIV Golf Indianapolis event on August 17. That same afternoon, Jon Rahm, Hatton's LIV and Ryder Cup teammate, earned the LIV Golf individual title.

Suddenly, Hatton and Rahm had not one, but two accomplishments to celebrate, and based on Hatton's recollection of what went down that night, they went all out.

"When I actually got back into the room, I fell across the bed sideways, and face down in that position, and then I had woken myself up throwing up in that position. And I had then fallen back asleep in that position, and then as I'd woken up, I had gotten sick all down my arms, both sides, all down my shirt," Hatton said ahead of this week's BMW PGA Championship.

"I get off the bed and walk around to the bathroom, look in the mirror, and I've got sick in my face, in my bed. How I set an alarm to make a flight in a few hours' time, I don't know."

Hatton, who admitted he fell asleep at the table where they were celebrating, went on to say that he managed to clean up the hotel room as best he could, and left some cash for the poor soul who had to enter the room after the fact.

As for the booze Hatton consumed on his night out with Rahm, you name it, he likely drank it.

"I had six glasses of wine at dinner, and then I had a double gin and tonic, drunk that at a very normal rate. And then Jon was deciding what he wanted and he said Disaronno Sours, and I was like, perfect, go on then. They go down very easily," Hatton said.

"And then I was starting the chant of basically getting someone to down it, which then every cocktail that then followed was a shot. So we then ran out of Disaronno Sour.

"The guy at the bar made some hazelnut sour which wasn't great and there was a few of them. Then there was a margarita and then there was a strawberry vodka thing. God, it was aggressive. It was horrible. But I mean, it was funny at the time," he concluded.

It's been nearly a month since Hatton's historic drinking display, but I'm fairly confident that if I consumed that concoction of booze, I'd still be hungover.

Hatton being able to recall exactly what he drank that night is honestly impressive. Typically, if the night involves you passing out on a table and then waking up covered in your own vomit, the memory is a bit foggy.