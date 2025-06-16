Tyrrell Hatton's Live Reaction To JJ Spaun's Winning Putt At U.S. Open Was So Genuine

Tyrrell Hatton may have fallen four shots short of eventual U.S. Open winner JJ Spaun at Oakmont on Sunday, but the Englishman was in contention down the stretch. Despite having to settle for a T-4 finish, Hatton was genuinely happy with how Spaun slammed the door shut to capture his first career major championship.

Hatton stood on the tee of the drivable Par 4 17th at 1-over par, tied for the lead. After an unfortunate break with his teeshot staying on the downslope of a greenside bunker, he walked off the green with a bogey. He went on to bogey the 18th hole as well, ending his chances to win the championship with Spaun making birdie on the 17th hole to move to even par.

Hatton, who is known for having a short fuse on the golf course, spoke to reporters as Spaun made his way onto the 18th green needing to two-putt from outside of 60 feet to win the tournament. Spaun of course didn't need two putts, and instead holed the lengthy putt for birdie to capture a two-shot victory.

Cameras were on Hatton as the crowd at Oakmont erupted, which led to him giving a huge smile having just witnessed an incredible and historic walk-off putt.

"He's holed it, unbelievable, what a putt to win," Hatton said with a grin. "That's incredible, fair play."

He later continued, "I'm sad about how I finished, but I'm very happy for JJ. To win a major in that fashion is amazing."

Spaun's final round at Oakmont will go down as an all-timer.

The American came out of the gates struggling mightily on Sunday with bogeys on five of his first six holes before a well-timed rain delay allowed him to reset and pick apart a sloppy golf course better than any of the other many contenders. After turning at five-over, Spaun played his final nine holes three-under par.

As for Hatton, his T-4 finish at the U.S. Open marks the best finish of his major championship career, giving him seven Top 10 finishes since 2016.