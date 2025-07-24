Tyrese Haliburton Explains How Insane It Is That Kobe Bryant Shot Free Throws After Tearing Achilles

Unfortunately, Tyrese Haliburton knows exactly what it's like to tear his Achilles in the middle of an NBA game after suffering the injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers star recently reflected on what it was like in the seconds after falling to the floor, and shared that Kobe Bryant actually came to mind as he attempted to walk on his own power.

The keyword there is ‘attempted.’

The 25-year-old joined ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ this week and shared that he knew immediately when it happened that it was his Achilles. Basketball fans who have seen other players go down with the same injury knew what Haliburton was feeling as he grabbed at his lower leg and looked backwards, as if someone had clipped him - the same reaction many players have had when suffering an Achilles injury.

After rolling around a bit on the floor in serious pain, Haliburton explained that a specific Kobe moment came to mind. He wanted to get up and walk off on his own power like the late Bryant did many years ago when he suffered a torn Achilles, but it wasn't happening.

"After I got hurt and I was on the ground, I was like 'Let me walk,'" Haliburton said. "Kobe [Bryant] walked, I'm walking. So when I got up, and went to take a step, there was no chance. I was like, 'Don't touch me, I'm gonna walk,' and when I went to move my leg, it's like dead weight on the end of your leg.

"The fact that Kobe shot a free throw and walked off, is unbelievable. Certain guys have walked off, but when I went to take a step, that's when the guys threw a towel over me because my face was just like -- I couldn't believe what was actually happening in the moment."

Given that Bryant was a part of so many memorable moments throughout his career, his Achilles tear in 2013 and what followed in the few minutes afterward is often forgotten.

After tearing his Achilles in the fourth quarter of a game against the Golden State Warriors, Bryant not only managed to stand and walk, but walked to the free throw line, hit two shots, and then walked down the tunnel to the locker room after the Lakers intentionally fouled to stop the game.

Kevin Durant didn't need too much assistance in getting off the floor when he tore his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals, but Haliburton couldn't bear the pain to pull a Kobe or Durant move himself.