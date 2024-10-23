Fantasy Managers Rejoice: Tyreek Hill Says He's Back To WR1 Status As Tua Tagovailoa Braces For Return

Tyreek Hill is over the moon, knowing he's close to no longer having to rely on Skylar Thompson, Tyler Huntley or Tim Boyle to get him the ball.

After a five-week absence from practice, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back to practicing with his team, and Hill can sense the mojo returning to Miami.

On Wednesday, Tyreek gave an enthusiastic update on Tua, peppered with some fantasy implications.

Hill faced the media with a massive grin, telling fantasy managers that it's time to load him back into starting lineups now that the dog days of backup QB work are ending.

Fantasy managers were likely more relieved than Tyreek, considering he went top-five in most drafts.

"We're back, baby. Strike up the f**king band," Hill shared. "We're back, baby. Start me this week. Let's go."

Tagovailoa is (seemingly) on track to return this Sunday for a home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

"He looked great. Felt like old times. Me and him connected on a few deep shots today and that kind of got me feeling good today," Hill added on Wednesday. "I missed that and I missed him."

It's unnatural for Hill to be a player outside the top 100 fantasy performers after seven weeks (including a bye) of action.

Facing a Swiss cheese Indianapolis defense in Week 7, the Dolphins offense scored only 10 points, losing to the Colts, and Hill put up a measly 2.30 points in fantasy (full PPR), tallying just one catch for eight yards and a rush attempt for five yards.

Hill combined for 32.60 points through two weeks — more like one and a half — with Tua.

Fantasy implications haven't told the whole story involving Tyreek and Tua, though the impact of that tandem is hard to ignore. When Tua's healthy, Tyreek is a league wrecker.

Tyreek is a team breaker when Tua's out, namely the fantasy team he's on.

Head trauma has been a motif in Tua's career, having left Week 2's game against the Buffalo Bills after taking another brutal hit to the helmet. It was Tua's third official concussion of his career.

With every concussion, the Miami Dolphins quarterback feels like a step closer to retiring, with his long-term health being paramount.

For now, Tua wants to keep playing football, and his wideouts, namely Hill, can't contain the thrill. Neither can their fantasy managers.

