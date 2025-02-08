Tyreek Hill Wants To Play In The Super Bowl In Front Of Donald Trump, Calls It A 'Bucket List' Item

Here’s something I didn’t expect to learn today: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill strongly supports President Donald Trump.

Like a lot of players and media, Hill was in New Orleans soaking in the pre-Super Bowl festivities. Fox News Digital approached the wide receiver and asked him to share his thoughts on Trump being in attendance for the NFL’s title game , the first active president to do so.

Surprisingly, Hill said that he wished he were playing in the Super Bowl not just for the sake of being back on the league’s biggest stage, but also because he wants to play in this game when Trump attends.

"To be able to play in front of Donald Trump, that would be something to knock off the bucket list," Hill told Fox News Digital . "Not everyday you get to play football in front of the guy who people respect and is at the top of the helm of this country. I've always been a fan of Donald Trump, by the way. That'll be awesome."

Hill had the chance to be in this game had he not essentially forced his way out of Kansas City (for a larger contract) after the 2020-21 season . However, if he can stay healthy and the Dolphins can fill some holes on their roster, they could emerge to be the cream of the crop in the AFC. But first, they’ll need to learn how to win in cold weather, and in the first few rounds of the playoffs. Maybe then, Hill will get his wish.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is at 6:30 p.m. on Fox.