Tyreek Hill Blasted For Giving Teacher An English Lesson That Was Incorrect

Tyreek Hill is about to wake up to a barrage of tweets ripping him after the star Miami Dolphins wide receiver incorrectly called out a teacher for her grammar.

TYREEK HILL WENT TO THREE DIFFERENT COLLEGES

The embarrassing tweet came after Tyreek quote-tweeted a teacher named Mary Crippen who was standing in front of a dry-erase school board and asked her followers if Hill and teammate Jaylen Waddle would combine for over 3,000 yards this season.

"Can @cheetah and @D1__JW combine for 3,000 yards? Class class is going to track and find out. This year it's all about teamwork," the teacher tweeted out.

Well, apparently Tyreek wasn't too pleased to be grouped together with someone else, as he quote-tweeted Mary and corrected her spelling by writing "its." (Despite having a clear layup with the double ‘Class’ she tweeted)

The problem is, of course, Tyreek was in the wrong, which led to social media had an absolute FIELD DAY with this one - as you can see some highlights here:

The 8x Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Tyreek is no doubt one of the best athletes in the game, however this is the perfect example of why people say that sometimes athletes should just "stick to sports."

A look at Tyreek's college history shows that he excelled so much that he went to not one, not two, but THREE different colleges before ultimately graduating from West Alabama.

As for the teacher who Hill incorrectly tried to correct? She gave an A+ on how to respond when you unexpectedly go viral - by embracing it with humor. "Stop by my class. We got a seat open for you," Crippen responded.

Well played, well played.