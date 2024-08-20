Tyreek Hill Officially Challenges Gold Medal Winner Noah Lyles To 50-Yard Race: 'Sign The Contract'

The surprising feud between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and American track star Noah Lyles continues, and now the ball is very much in Lyles' court.

Lyles, who won gold in the 100-meter in the Paris Olympics, recently joined a podcast with former NFL stars Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe and claimed that all Hill is doing is "chasing clout" with his claims that he could beat him in a race.

"I’m gonna put it like this: Tyreek is just chasing clout," Lyles said. "Any time somebody fast comes up, he says he wants to race him. If he really wanted to race people, he would’ve showed up like D.K. Metcalf. And the man raced in the 60 meters in the master’s division. The man dodges smoke. I don’t got time for that."

Lyles' reference of Metcalf goes back three years ago when the Seattle Seahawks star ran the 100-meter in the USA Track and Field Golden Games and finished eighth.

Hill took notice of Lyles' latest comments, and quoted the video on X, formerly Twitter, urging the track star to sign a contract so the race could happen.

Lyles, who isn't nearly the star Hill is on the national stage, has trolled the wide receiver on multiple occasions. Last week, while speaking with NBC, Lyles acted like he had no idea who Hill even was.

"What’s that guy’s… What’s the cheetah guy from football? I can’t remember his name. Mark! What’s the football player who thinks he’s fast name?"

"Tyreek Hill," Lyles finally admitted.

Hill has done some poking of the bear too, and it hasn't solely been Lyles.

During an appearance on ‘Up and Adams,' Hill accused Lyles of faking an illness after he finished third in the 200-meter dash, his best event, during the Paris Games.

While Lyles would undoubtedly be the favorite in a race against Hill given that he's one of the fastest people on the planet, Hill has plenty of experience on the track as well.

Just last year, Hill ran in the USATF Masters Indoor Championships and won the 60-meter race in his first track event in nine years.

Lyles claims he's prepared to step on the track against Hill if the wideout really is serious about the situation.

"If he’s serious about it – if he’s truly serious about it and I’m not talking about you just talking on the internet and you not actually coming to me and talking to my agent and saying, ‘Let’s set something up.’ If you are serious about it, you’ll see me on the track," he said.