Tyreek Hill Offers Up Poetic Quote To Sum Up Dolphins' Embarrassing Loss To Colts

Tyreek Hill has a way with words, and reminded the world of that after the Fins loss to the Colts.

There may still be a few games left to be determined on the Week 1 NFL slate, but the Miami Dolphins are going to be the not-so-proud owners of the worst loss of the opening week after the embarrassing effort they put together against the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got off to a woeful start on the road, turning the ball over twice in less than 16 minutes of action. Essentially, the Dolphins blinked and found themselves down 20-0 with 12 minutes left in the second quarter before closing out the first half with a whopping 43 yards of offense to their name.

While Miami is, or was, known for having an explosive offense, it didn't travel to Indianapolis on Sunday, and the hole the Fins dug themselves in early was impossible to climb out of as Daniel Jones and the Colts did whatever they wanted.

The Dolphins avoided laying a goose egg and scored eight points before the final whistle, but a 33-8 loss to a less-than-proven Colts team to start the year is less than ideal if you're Miami.

After the Colts earned what was their first Week 1 of since the 2013 season, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill put the game into perspective like only he can.

"This was a big kick in the balls for us," Hill told reporters.

A 25-point loss to start the year in a game where you turned the ball over three times and were outgained by 207 yards; yep, that's a swift kick below the belt.

While it's not worth much, Hill led Miami in receiving yards with 40 in the game. He spent a few minutes in the medical tent and was checked for a concussion, but returned to the action later in the contest.