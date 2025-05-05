Tyreek Hill Did Not Rank Tua Tagovailoa In His Top 5 NFL QBs. Is Trouble Brewing In Miami?

Tyreek Hill doesn’t sound like a dude who enjoys being on the Miami Dolphins.

Early Monday, a fan asked the superstar wide receiver over Snapchat who he thought the five best quarterbacks in the NFL were. In no particular order, he listed these five quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

That Hill listed these five quarterbacks is not what’s surprising, though the inclusion of Mayfield is a bit strange (in my opinion). What’s more surprising is who wasn’t on the list - namely, his own quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa .

Based on 2024 play alone, Tagovailoa wasn’t a top five quarterback because he missed multiple games with injuries . However, before the 2024 season started, he put Tagovailoa at No. 2 on the list .

So, what does this mean about Hill’s mentality about Miami? Well, it can’t mean anything good.

Miami’s outlook for the future isn’t great. Tagovailoa seemingly can’t stay healthy for very long. Many of its stars are injury-plagues. They can’t seem to win in conditions that are anything but sunny and 70 or above. The rest of the league seems to have figured out how to limit their high-flying offense.

Simply put, the Dolphins are in trouble, and Hill has never been shy about sharing his feelings. Is there trouble in paradise?

The 2025 season will tell a lot.