Tyreek Hill Is Acting On Tua Tagovailoa's 'Needed' Criticism

Tyreek Hill heard Tua Tagovailoa's criticism loud and clear, and he’s acting on it.

The No. 1 wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins left a bad taste in the mouths of many people in the organization. After Miami missed the playoffs last season (the first year Hill didn’t make the playoffs in his career), Hill infamously said " I’m out bro " when asked about his future with the team.

Naturally, that didn’t sit well with Tagovailoa, the team’s quarterback. While Hill has walked back his comments, the quarterback indicated last week that the receiver had some work to do to earn trust back with his teammates - while still not degrading Hill.

"I don’t feel it’s me talking bad about my teammate," Tagovailoa said. "I’m just trying to hold him accountable, because that’s what we try to do with everyone on our team. And if this is what we say the standard is, that’s what the standard is, and no one is exempt from it."

Since many guys at this level have an ego as frail as glass, there was always a chance that these comments could have backfired. But Hill is taking them in stride, even saying that he "needed" Tagovailoa’s criticism.

"Tua’s comments were needed. He’s obviously the leader of our team, he sets the standard. I’m just trying to be the best teammate, the best version of myself for this team I can be," Hill said. "Showing up to meetings, coming out here every day busting my tail in practice, I think it’s important. If you want to be able to leave a legacy, you’ve got to be able to consistently do those things."

That’s certainly a good sign for all who support the Fins. If Hill can get his attitude and mentality right, then that could have positive implications for the rest of the team as they head into the year with a wide open AFC East.

Miami’s season begins in Indianapolis on September 7.