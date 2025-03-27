Tyler O’Neill Extends MLB Record With Six Straight Opening Day Homers

What’s the deal with Tyler O’Neill? 

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MARCH 27: Tyler O'Neill #9 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on March 27, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles outfielder holds a strange piece of MLB history as the guy almost guaranteed to homer on Opening Day, having done it five times in a row. 

This year, opening with a trip to face the Blue Jays, O’Neill did not disappoint, going yard in the third inning for a three-run home run. 

It marked his sixth consecutive Opening Day home run, placing O'Neill firmly atop this niche record.

Before him, Yogi Berra, Gary Carter, and Todd Hundley each hit home runs in four consecutive Opening Day games. 

O'Neill's 2024 slash line with the Red Sox was .241/.336/.511. He signed a three-year contract worth approximately $49.5 million with Baltimore this offseason.

At 29 years old, O’Neill holds plenty of runway to extend that impressive streak. 

Until he takes the plate for another Opening Day, we’ve got a full season of baseball ahead.

