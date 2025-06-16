NBA Star Tyler Herro Admits He Doesn't 'Believe In History' In Wildly Embarrassing Moment

The Miami Heat guard doesn't believe anything that happened before 1950.

Tyler Herro laughs in the face of conspiracy theorists. The Miami Heat guard doesn't have questions about certain historical events; he chooses not to believe in history, like, at all.

The 25-year-old recently joined popular Twitch streamers N3on and Adin Ross on a live stream, and when the trio started answering questions from the chat, well, that's when things got wild in a hurry.

A fan asked Herro if he believed Wilt Chamberlain would be a top-five player in today's NBA.

"I don’t even know what Wilt looked like, played like," Herro replied, which was just a preview of what was to come.

Ross went on to ask Herro if he believed that Chamberlain scored 100 points, which he did while playing for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks in 1962.

Herro replied with a simple "yeah" before asking Ross if he believed in history.

"You think history is a real thing?" Herro asked. Ross replied "yeah," because of course he did.

"Nah, I don’t believe in history," Herro said back while shaking his head. "No, I’m deadass."

Ross pushed further and asked Herro if he didn't believe things that happened 200 years ago, which led the Heat star to lay out his ‘timeline,’ if you will.

Hell no," Herro said.

What about the moon landing?" N3on asked him.

"Nah, I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in anything that happened before 1950," Herro said, before bringing Christopher Columbus into the conversation.

"For real, like, how do we know? When did he come to the land or whatever?" Herro asked. "They said 1492?"

Herro went on to explain that he didn't "read that sh-t in school," which is probably a shock to each and every one of you reading this.

Questioning the moon landing of 1969 is one thing, maybe having a question about specifics regarding Columbus is passable as well, but to just blatantly say ‘I don’t believe in history' is one of the wildest things a person has ever said.