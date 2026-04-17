Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi Just Dropped The NHL's Offseason Fashion Ensemble Of The Year

Athletes, take note: this is how you do it

The NHL teams that get to hit the links and the beaches of Cancun earlier are starting to have their breakdown days, and the Chicago Blackhawks had theirs on Thursday.

And the show was completely stolen by forward Tyler Bertuzzi's wardrobe choices.

Now, I'm not going to sit here and pretend to be big on fashion. I know what kind of clothes I like to wear, but that's about it.

READ: CHRIS PRONGER REVEALS HE ONCE DRUNKENLY AGREED TO A FIVE-YEAR DEAL WITH THE OILERS

Of course, as leagues have done away with their dress codes, the hallways in the bowels of the arena have become catwalks.

But Bertuzzi just set the gold standard Thursday, with the kind of getup I can get behind and would wear myself.

Now that's how you do it. I mean, where do we even begin?

I think the logical place is with the lid, and what a lid it is.

A throwback-looking camouflage Busch Light hat with ducks on it? Perfect. No notes on the hat selection.

Then we move down to the flannel. I don't know about you, but I'm a big flannel guy, even if it's warm. They're just so comfortable, make you look like Paul Bunyan, and also help you really tie together your Eddie Vedder impression.

Oooooohhhh, freeeeeeziiiiiin', something something something with a big ol' bag of Cornflakes! Mmm, yeah!

Nothing crazy in the Northern hemisphere, but as we journey below the equator, that's where Bertuzzi starts really taking some shots downfield.

READ: ISLANDERS RALLY BEHIND CONVICTED NYPD 'COOLER COP' WITH FUNDRAISER PUSH

Shorts and a flannel is a tough look to pull off. It either makes you look like a gangbanger or a guy whose luggage got lost by the airline. There's no in between.

But I think this works because everything is the same color.

Then we hit the pièce de resistance: nothing says offseason quite like a pair of Crocs.

They're easily the most controversial shoes since OJ's Italian loafers that he definitely didn't wear while stabbing anyone, but I'm a big Crocs guy.

Hell, I'm an idiot who waited in a line to enter a Croc store once, like it was some kind of nightclub.

But Crocs are comfortable, utilitarian, admittedly fugly shoes that tie together an outfit.

What a look from Bertuzzi.

Now, go hit the links!