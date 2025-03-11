Two-Time Indy 500 Champ Takuma Sato Is Back Again In 2025

We're just one round into the 2025 IndyCar season, but there's already a lot of anticipation about the series' crown jewel, the Indianapolis 500, which, of course, will take place at the end of May.

A good reason for that excitement? One of the best to ever do it is coming back for a shot at a third 500 win.

That man is Takuma Sato, and it was announced on Tuesday that he will be behind the wheel of a fourth entry for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing just like he was last season.

"I’m very excited to return to the 109th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing," Sato said in a statement. "Once again, a heartfelt thank you to Bobby (Rahal), Mike (Lanigan), David (Letterman) and the entire organization for this incredible opportunity. I’m also deeply grateful for the continued support from AMADA as the primary sponsor, alongside Panasonic Automotive Systems, Niterra, Deloitte Tohmatsu, NAC, Honda, HRC, and all our loyal sponsors."

Not gonna lie: I'm pumped about this. Sato is one of my all-time favorite IndyCar drivers, and he is a monster at Indy. Don't be shocked if Sato sticks the No. 75 Honda in the first four rows of the grid, which he did last year for RLL before finishing the race 14th.

And guess what else? Fresh livery incoming!

"The new No. 75 car carries over RLL’s historic design with a refreshed and dynamic new livery – it looks absolutely stunning," he said.

He's not kidding that's a sharp-looking car.

Sato will be looking to add to Indy wins in 2017 with Andretti and in 2020 with RLL, and he sounds fired up for May to come.

"Last year was an incredible experience, reconnecting with the team, and this year, even more familiar faces have joined the effort, which makes this moment even more special and gives me great confidence," he said. "I can’t wait to get to work."

Sato will join an RLL team featuring Graham Rahal in the No. 15, Devlin DeFrancesco in the No. 30, and rookie Louis Foster in the No. 45.