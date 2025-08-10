Two Boxers Die From Brain Injuries In Separate Fights On Same Card In Tokyo

The two boxers suffered the same injury while fighting on the same card in Tokyo.

Two Japanese boxers on the same card sustained brain injuries in separate bouts earlier this month, and both have passed away.

Shigetoshi Kotari, 28, collapsed shortly after completing a 12-round draw against Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight champion Yamato Hata on August 2. Following the fight, he underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma, a condition where blood collects between the brain and the skull. He died on August 8.

The World Boxing Organization issued a statement on social media following Kotari's passing.

"Rest in peace, Shigetoshi Kotari," the statement read. "The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight.

"A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, team, and the entire Japanese boxing community."

According to the Associated Press, Hiromasa Urakawa, also 28 years old, sustained the same injury during a knockout loss to Yoji Daito. Urakawa underwent a craniotomy in an attempt to save his life, but passed away days after Kotari had died.

After the event held at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall, the Japanese Boxing Commission announced that title bouts will now be reduced from 12 rounds to 10 rounds.

Irish boxer John Cooney, who happened to be 28 as well, passed away earlier this year a week after suffering a brain injury in his Celtic super-featherweight title defeat to Nathan Howells in Belfast.