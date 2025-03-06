Two Face Grim Charges in Eerie Deaths of Kansas City Chiefs Fans

Suspects have been charged in the mysterious deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans and friends found frozen in the backyard of a Northland Kansas City home.

The men — David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36 — were discovered dead two days after gathering at Jordan Willis' home to watch the final game of the Kansas City Chiefs' regular season, facing the Chargers, on Jan. 7, 2024.

Autopsies revealed the presence of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana in their systems, according to Fox News.

The case came to light when Harrington’s wife visited the home searching for her husband and found the three bodies; two of them in the backyard and one on the porch.

Jordan Willis, 39, the homeowner, has been charged in the deaths of the three men.

Authorities suspect Willis obtained drugs from Ivory Carson, a second suspect also charged with supplying the substances that killed them.

Reports also indicate that the men watched the game from one of their homes before going to Willis' residence.

Both face three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Data from one of the deceased men’s phones placed Willis at the center of a 14-month investigation, leading to the charges.

Willis denied knowing the men remained at his home and did not respond to calls or visits in the days following the incident.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department released a statement: "After an investigation of nearly 14 months, two suspects are now facing felony charges in Platte County, including involuntary manslaughter, related to the deaths of three Chiefs fans in January of 2024."

