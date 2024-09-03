Twins Trevor Larnach KO's Fan With Line Drive Home Run

If you need a reminder of why you need to be alert every single second that you're at a Major League Baseball game and not behind safety netting, look no further than this scary moment courtesy of Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach and a fan who was seeing stars after his latest home run.

On Labor Day, the Twins were at Tropicana Field for the first game of a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Larnach stepped to the plate in the top of the 2nd Inning with the Twins trailing 2-1. With runners on first and second, he turned on the 1-1 offering from Rays rightly Zach Littell, and practically knocked the cover off the ball as he sent a line drive, 3-run homer screaming into the right field seats… and right off some poor fans dome.

Can you believe that with all of those empty seats at the Trop, that ball hit a guy? I mean, what are the chances?!

That ball came off the bat and 112 mph so from the time that fan heard the crack of the bat, the ball was on top of him in just a few seconds. Then, before he knew it, it was lights out.

A fan caught the aftermath on camera, although it's really just a bunch of people waving for an usher; the universal sign that we've got a fan down.

We're Pleased To Report That The Fan Was Okay After Taking One Heck Of A Shot

Fortunately, the fan was okay, and Larnach got a chance to talk with him and give him some memorabilia too.

"Thankfully, he's OK," Larnach said, per TMZ. "But that was scary, man. That was — I've never seen that before. So, good thing I got to talk to him."

Alright, that fan is a warrior. Dude gets KO'd by a shot like that, and then seven innings later is in shape to chat after the Twins' 5-4 win.

Although, I'd be willing to bet he still had some chirping birds spinning around his head.

That's pretty terrifying. I mean, if it weren't for my hyper-vigilance and impressive cat-like reflexes I don't think I'd ever sit in any unprotected seat at a pro baseball game or hockey game.

Although, then again, if you sit behind a safety net, you give up the potential thrill of snagging a foul ball or wayward pick, and that's the most exhilarating part of the fan experience in my book.

Glad to hear the fan is doing alright.

At least he has one hell of a story to tell at the bar for the rest of his life.