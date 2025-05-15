Twins Teammates Leave Game After Totally Preventable Collision

The Minnesota Twins shut the Orioles out, 4-0, but also lost two big names after the Minnesota teammates collided in the outfield at Camden Yards.

Teammates Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton clashed after tracking a ball that flew out to shallow center. And the injury woes continued for Minnesota.

There's much to break down here regarding who's at fault. 

And while it's easy to bash Buxton as the guy who ran in from deep left, he still managed to make the catch.

In Correa's case, he peddled backward until he ran into Buxton, unsuccessfully trying to avoid contact with him. 

While he was closest to the flyout sent by Cedric Mullins, Correa got in the way, leading to the head-to-head clash. This clash left both players immobile on the field until medical attention arrived to assist.

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 15: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after hitting a home run during the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Benjamin Linteris/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Facing Baltimore's Tomoyuki Sugano on the mound, Buxton hit a home run on Thursday, following up Wednesday's dinger. Both men entered the concussion protocol after leaving the game, with no real signs that they had suffered a concussion after clashing head-to-head.

The Twins have been on a tear, climbing up to 24-20 in the competitive AL Central division.

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 15:  Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins is helped off field by head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta in the third inning after colliding with Byron Buxton #35 during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 15, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

