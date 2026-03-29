Twins Manager Becomes First Victim Of Robot Umpire Revolt

Derek Shelton goes nuclear, making history as the first manager tossed for fighting robot umpires.

The future of baseball is officially here.

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton etched his name into the history books as the first skipper in MLB history to get tossed over a robot umpire challenge Sunday during a wild 8-6 loss to the Orioles.

The ninth inning turned into a complete circus when Twins DH Josh Bell thought he had earned a clutch walk against Ryan Helsley.

Instead of tossing the bat and heading to first, Helsley tapped his cap to trigger the Automated Ball-Strike challenge. The computer did its thing and promptly flipped the ball into a strikeout that ended the threat.

Shelton did not care about the zone. He cared about the clock.

Shelton came flying out of the dugout like a heat-seeking missile because he thought Helsley missed the mandatory three-second window to call for a review.

According to every lip-reader on the internet, Shelton screamed, "That’s too f***ing late!*" at home plate umpire Chris Segal.

Segal did not want to hear a word and sent Shelton to the clubhouse before the manager could finish his tantrum.

"I didn't think Helsley tapped his hat quick enough," Shelton said after he finally cooled off. "Maybe he did, maybe he didn't, but I didn't feel he did. It’s gotta be something that’s within three seconds and I didn't think it was there."

The Twins had already burned their own challenges on garbage plays earlier in the afternoon.

If this is the seamless transition to AI baseball, buckle up.

The robots are winning, and Derek Shelton’s blood pressure is the first major casualty of the season.

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