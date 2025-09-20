Twins Broadcaster Annihilates Guardians Catcher Bo Naylor

The Guardians are the hottest team in baseball right now.

It’s been a rough year for the Minnesota Twins.

What started as a promising season took a horrible turn before the middle of the summer, which led to them basically letting everyone on their roster walk in at the trade deadline .

Now, they have the unfortunate duty of playing the Cleveland Guardians as the season ends. Mind you, the Guardians are the hottest team in baseball right now, having won 15 of their last 17 games .

(Cleveland is also getting uncomfortably close to the Boston Red Sox in a race for that final AL Wild card spot. But that’s a song for another time).

Meanwhile, the Twins are 4-13 in their last 17 , with one of those losses coming today, a 6-0 drubbing by Cleveland. Twins broadcaster Cory Provus has dutifully - and probably miserably - watched all of this season unfold, which has to wear on you.

He finally broke character on Sunday and roasted Twins catcher Bo Naylor after he hit his second home run of the game.

"He hits a buck fifty against 28 other teams but against the Twins he’s Aaron Judge," Provus said.

Hilarious. You can tell that’s coming from a guy who has reached the end of his rope with the season.

I honestly understand it. There are players who, when they face the Red Sox, play phenomenally, but when they go elsewhere, they seem below average.

Given Provus’ plight of having to watch the Twins play well below expectations, I say we give him a little grace for a slight lack of professionalism.

At least there’s always next year for him!