Twins All-Star CF Byron Buxton Hits For The Cycle On His Own Bobblehead Day

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is having himself a year.

In just three days, he will make his second All-Star appearance for the American League. He’s slashing .273 with 20 home runs and 53 runs batted in this season . The dude is on an absolute tear in the Twin Cities.

As if that weren’t enough, he just hit for the cycle. On his bobblehead day.

On Saturday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Buxton went 5-for-5 (not too shabby) and recorded every hit possible in the matchup. He joins Chicago Cubs star Carson Kelly as the only two guys who have hit a cycle so far this year.

Not only did fans enjoy getting a bobblehead of their star player, they saw him accomplish a feat that only 11 other guys in franchise history have done . That’s a solid day at the ballpark if you ask me!

Buxton thought so too.

"It’s special," Buxton said . "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous before the game started, just knowing it was bobblehead day. Obviously, you want to come out and do something good. So to be able to come out on bobblehead day and have a day like this is something I won’t forget."

The win moved the Twins to 47-48 and 11.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers for first place. Clearly, the Twins have some work to do if they want to get back in contention for the division.

But at least they’ve got one superstar they can rely on to help them get there.