Tulane Coach Wears Kamala Shirt On Sidelines, Follows VP's Lead And Loses

The 2024 Presidential Election is in the books, but Tulane women's basketball head coach Ashley Langford wasn't going to stop Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' crushing defeat stop her from wearing a Kamala t-shirt on the sidelines for the team's season opener against Nicholls State…

…which, like Harris' presidential campaign, ended in a 65-63 loss.

Poetic, even if it was a lot closer than the election.

Langford hit the sidelines in a Kamala Harris shirt, and believe you me, people noticed.

Now, I feel like if we're going to allow one side to wear political attire on the field, you have to allow the other side. So, if Nick Bosa wearing a MAGA hat after a game is A-okay with you, the Tulane hoops coach wearing a Kamala shirt should be too.

However — and this is a big however — I suspect that Tulane wouldn't have let her on the court in a Trump shirt.

Just a hunch.

However, my problem with this is that she's wearing a loser shirt. Maybe Langford had planned all along to trot out the Kamala shirt for their first game, but once she suffered a soul-crushing defeat, maybe go with a Green Wave polo.

I feel like once a loss that bad occurs, the shirt must be retired.

For example, when the Philadelphia Flyers lose — and it happens quite a bit — I do not wear a Flyers hat the next day. I just need some time for the stink of failure to wear off before I'm seen outside again prepping the Flying P.

That's my rule, you have to accept defeat.

Now, losing an election? That's losing like 100 Flyers games. So, wearing a Kamala shirt two days removed from getting hammered in both the electoral college and the popular vote has such a pungent stench of failure to it that it may have rubbed off on the Green Wave.

At least, that's my assessment…