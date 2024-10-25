Tua Tagovialoa Will Play On Sunday As The Miami Dolphins Hope To Save Their Season

The question is no longer whether Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will play again this season. He's playing on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday.

The question now is whether Tua can save this Dolphins' season.

Tagovailoa Clears Concussion Protocol

McDaniel said Tagovailoa has cleared the concussion protocol, which was expected. Tagovailoa was examined by an independent neurological consultant following Thursday's practice and the tests gave Tagovailoa an all-clear.

Tagovailoa said Monday he'd been clear of any symptoms since Sept. 13 despite being on injured reserve.

The Dolphins maintain no medical expert Tagovailoa saw recommended he retire. And Tagovailoa, eager to return anyway, moved forward with rejoining his team.

He will not wear a Guardian cap over his helmet. Tagovailoa called that a "personal decision."

But the truth is, studies have suggested the Guardian Cap does not add significant protection in conjunction with the latest helmets introduced into the league the last two years, one of which Tagovailoa wears.

Is Miami's Season Salvageable?

All that behind Tagovailoa and the Dolphins leaves this major question:

Can the Dolphins, mired in 10th place in the conference chase for seven playoff spots, save their season despite their 2-4 record?

Past performances suggest yes.

A closer investigation of those performances, however, don't offer the same certainty.

Tagovailoa has started 53 games in his NFL career and his team won 33 of those starts. That's a .622 winning percentage.

The winning percentage is even better since McDaniel took over in 2022, changed the offense, and embraced Tagovailoa as the right quarterback for the club going forward.

Lots Of Success With Tua At QB

The Dolphins have a .633 winning percentage (19-11) with Tagovailoa starting games under McDaniel.

It's not just that. The Dolphins have been something of a machine on offense with Tagovailoa under McDaniel. Last season, for example, the Dolphins led the NFL in points, total yards and passing yards.

Last season, the club scored 70 points in one game against the Denver Broncos.

But this season has been a different story. This season, the Dolphins have scored 70 points in their six games.

Most of that lack of production has come under backup quarterbacks Skylar Thompson, Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle the last four games – three of them losses.

Tagovailoa will be better than his backups. That is practically certain. But that's not the thing.

The thing is, will Tagovailoa be better than his own past struggles?

Tagovailoa threw for 338 yards, but the Miami offense was lethargic in a come-from-behind win against Jacksonville in the regular-season opener.

Dolphins Bad Against Good Teams

And the next game, against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa threw three interceptions before he was pulled from the game with his third confirmed NFL concussion.

Tagovailoa has not played since that Sept. 12 game against the Bills.

There are other worries Dolphins fans should consider before they start trusting the season is saved.

Tagovailoa and the team have struggled against good teams.

The Buffalo Bills, which lead the AFC East, have beaten the Dolphins five consecutive times dating back to September of 2022, and nine of the last 10 games the teams have played since 2020.

Last year, the Dolphins managed only a 1-6 record against teams with winning records. That included a playoff loss. This year the Dolphins have played three games against teams that have winning records.

They've lost all three.

Miami has three games remaining with teams that currently have winning records. They have three more games against teams on the cusp of .500. with 3-4 records.

The first of those is Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in a game Tagovailoa will start.