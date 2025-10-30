Tua Tagovailoa Looks Like The Terminator With Nasty Eye Injury

Fans reacted, saying Tagovailoa had a case of Joe Biden Eye.

Someone get Tua Tagovailoa a pair of Oakleys.

Tua appeared for a ride-along segment with one of the Prime crew members on Thursday Night Football, and stealing the spotlight was his obviously red eye. Never before were we treated to a look at Tua's bizarre eye injury from Week 8.

Fans reacted, saying Tagovailoa had a case of Joe Biden Eye.

Some fans dug the Terminator look.

The ‘pink eye’ allegations were out for Tua like a blitz rush.

Tua previously shared that he woke up with his face swollen shut in Week 8.

To his credit, one-eyed Tua still beat the Falcons, 34-10.

"I’m just glad I was able to go out there and play," Tagovailoa said after his Week 8 win.

"Woke up that way, kind of had some thoughts of what it could be, what it might be, but none of those seemed to be what it was, whether it was a stye or whether it was maybe allergic to something, an allergic reaction."

Based on that statement, there's no way to confirm it's not pink eye.

Tua's fighting for his career at 2-6 heading into Week 8's face-off with a returning Lamar Jackson, hosting Baltimore at Hard Rock Stadium.

For Dolphin fans, seeing your QB — who leads the league in INTs, alongside Geno Smith (10) — show up looking roughed up isn't the best vote of confidence before facing the Ravens.

We’ll see how the rest of Tua's season looks.

