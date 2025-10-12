Tua Tagovailoa Unloads On Everyone After Another Miserable Dolphins Loss

The Chargers beat the Dolphins with a field goal in the final minute of play.

Do you hear that? That’s the sound of the Miami Dolphins’ season crashing out hard.

To be fair, the season had already been going miserably for everyone in south Florida. They got blown out by the Colts , lost to the Patriots at home for the first time in six years, blew a game against the Bills , and somehow managed to drop a game to the Panthers .

Miami’s only win heading into Sunday ? A one-score win over the winless Jets. Sheesh.

Sunday’s matchup against the Chargers was going much better in the waning seconds of the game. Tua Tagovailoa found Darren Waller for a wide open touchdown to give his team a 27-26 lead after being down 26-13.

Finally, a season-saving drive to get a much-needed win.

Right?

Well, not necessarily. This is the Dolphins we are talking about.

Because the entire defense forgot how to tackle both Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey, the Chargers got themselves into field goal range and put them ahead for good.

Brutal, yet somehow par for the course for the Dolphins season.

Afterward, Tagovailoa blasted everyone in Miami, from coaches to players, for seemingly not caring enough to try to win games.

"I think it starts with the leadership and helping articulate…what we’re expecting," Tagovailoa said. "We have guys showing up to player online meetings late, guys not showing up to player only meetings…It’s a lot of things of that nature that we’ve got to clean up."

Perhaps this has something to do with the Dolphins’ woes?

Teams have to have full buy-in from players, and it starts by showing up to meetings. Given that these guys do this for a living, this should be easy for them to commit to. But because they are not, the team is falling apart and morale is breaking down, resulting in losses like this.

Miami has to do the dirty work to have any hope or chance of making the playoffs and soon. Time is running out fast.