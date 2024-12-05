Tua Tagovailoa Takes The Blame For Dolphins Losing Record

The Miami Dolphins are terrible without Tua Tagovailoa. The star quarterback suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, which caused him to miss the next four games. During those four games, Miami went 1-3, averaged just 10 points per game and managed 150 passing yards only once.

But with Tagovailoa now healthy, Miami bounced back. The Dolphins have won four of their six games since QB1's return, and the team now finds itself at 5-7 — just two games behind the Denver Broncos in the loss column for the final wild-card spot.

But a sub-.500 record is far below the expectations for a team that had the best total offense in the league in 2023. Tagovailoa knows that, and he acknowledges that his injury is the reason his team is now scratching and clawing for a playoff spot.

"I don't think that shows the character of who we are as a team, doesn't show the work that we've put in this offseason together," Tagovailoa said, via the Miami Herald. "But, you know, nobody else will say it but me. And I feel like this has a lot to do with myself, obviously, putting myself in harm's way in the second game going down, basically leaving my guys out to dry. That's what I would say. And anyone can have an opinion about like, it's football, it's this, it's that ... I don't want to do that to my guys again."

Of course, the Dolphins aren't out of it. But after taking a 30-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, Miami will likely have to win all of its remaining games in order to snag a spot in the postseason.

And that means Tagovailoa has to stay healthy. Because they sure can't do it without him.