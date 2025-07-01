TSA Shares Clip Of Lunatic Woman Making Mid-Air Tuna Salad

Everyone has been fed up with the state of the air travel experience in recent years, with all kinds of nonsense from fights to people going barefoot to bathrooms being put out of commission.

But I don't think we spend enough energy calling out those who decide to bring some serious food funk on board with them, and now, even the TSA is calling out one monster who decided to start mixing up her own pungent concoction at 30,000 feet.

The government agency that has made travelers dump enough sunscreen to cover a two-week ginger convention in Cancun shared a video of a woman stirring up a fresh batch of tuna salad on the seatback tray, while her seatmate looked on in horror.

Remember that episode of The Twilight Zone called "Terror At 20,000 Feet" where William Shatner keeps seeing a gremlin on the wing of a commercial jet?

Yeah, well, the real terror is drawing the seat right next to this monster who delights in tuna-fying the entire cabin.

The TSA noted that tuna salad is allowed on planes, which is wild since my minty fresh tube of toothpaste got chucked in the trash can because it was an ounce too big.

This tuna lady is nuts. First of all, fish on an airplane? Has she never seen the cautionary tale that is the film Airplane!?

I mean, unless Ted Striker is onboard to save your skin, maybe leave it at the gate.

But the biggest problem is the odor, and I'm not sure how many times I have to say this, but foods that seem harmless on terra firma become a nightmare at cruising altitude.

Take the humble sub sandwich. Nothing wrong with that in the terminal, but once they close the cabin door, that thing turns into an onion-y stink bomb that will have everyone on the flight checking their pits out of fear that they were the funky one on board.

So, I'm not saying this tuna salad lady should be thrown on the no-fly list (I'm not saying it, but would be fine with it), but I do think the TSA and airlines need to crack down on food funk because it's clearly getting out of hand.