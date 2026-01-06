The Truth Comes Out: Paul Pierce Admits IG Video That Got Him Axed From ESPN Was Huge Mistake

Things didn't "twerk out" for Paul Pierce, but at least he's learned his lesson.

Paul Pierce may have built his legacy in Boston, but "The Truth" definitely has some Atlanta in his DNA.

After a legendary 19-season run in the NBA, Pierce transitioned into a successful media career, most notably as a fixture of ESPN’s basketball coverage.

However, that chapter came to a screeching halt in 2021 following an infamous Instagram Live video that showed him living like a rapper.

Pierce walked so guys like Shannon Sharpe could run … though it didn't really work out for either guy in the end.

The livestream featured a mix of strippers, booze, twerking and enough Kush to put a smile on Rick Ross’s face, leading ESPN to sever ties with the Hall of Famer … on his day off.

In a recent sit-down with former player and coach Byron Scott, Pierce finally opened up about the costly livestream.

To his credit, he fessed up to the lapse in judgment that poker night, specifically reflecting on how his public behavior trickled down to his children.

"That's something I'm not really proud of, because I got daughters and stuff," Pierce admitted. "We may be doing stuff in our private time, but it don't have to really get exposed. By no means do I ever try to come off like I'm some angel or saint ... it was a situation where I'm at a party and I didn't have to film it for the world to know."

Pierce acknowledged that while his lifestyle choices might not be a secret to his family, the public spectacle created a different set of consequences for them:

"We gotta do stuff because we gotta be examples for our kids. My kids may know that I probably do go and smoke weed or something here and there, but they know I'm not doing illegal stuff.

"I shouldn't have put it on IG live. You learn from it ... I gotta be an example for people like my kids and my daughters [who] are gonna go to school and people are gonna say something about it. That's what we have to live with when we're in the limelight."

Pierce has faced further hurdles since then, including a 2025 arrest after he was found intoxicated and asleep behind the wheel on a California highway.

Ultimately, Pierce views the incident as a harsh lesson in the responsibilities of adulthood and fatherhood.

"As much as you wanna 'do you' as an adult, you still gotta be conscious of some of the decisions you make," he told Scott. "I tell my kids, I say, 'You know what, I'm not perfect ... I learn from my mistakes. Hopefully I can go through this stuff so y'all don't have to.'"

Hennything is possible, including personal growth.

