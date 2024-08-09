Trump's Plane Lands With Mechanical Issue En Route To Montana Rally

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump can't seem to catch a break on the campaign trail.

Just under a month after getting shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — which tragically killed one rally-goer and left two more injured — the former president's plane reportedly needed to make an unexpected stop en route to a rally in Montana due to mechanical issues.

According to KTVH, Trump was flying to Bozeman, Montana where he is scheduled to speak at a rally on the campus of Montana State University.

However, Billings Airport reported that Trump's plane landed with a mechanical issue and that the former president will continue traveling to the rally by private plane.

Poor guy is slumming it…

The Secret Service will do a sweep of the airport before Trump takes off for Bozeman.

Man, you can say what you want about Trump, but there's no denying that the man is a grinder. He got shot and had this mechanical issue — which was fortunately nothing, but that can be pretty scary — and he's still trying to hightail it to Bozeman (Hightail It To Bozeman would be a great name for a western).

If one of those things happened to me and I was campaigning, I'd be taking some time off. I've stubbed my toe at 10 in the morning before and thought, "That's it! I'm going to bed; the day is over!"

You've got to appreciate that kind of grinding in someone who's supposed to lead a nation. You don't want someone who is busy dodging reporters for weeks on end and talks like she's quoting Yoda (Unburdened by what has been, we are).

Anyway, great to hear that former President Trump and everyone else on his plane are all alright and making their way to say hello to the good people of Bozeman, Montana.