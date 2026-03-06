Trump Welcomes Team Of Immigrants Owned By Son Of An Immigrant To White House, And Promises To Liberate Cuba

It was a great day for the defending MLS champion Inter Miami CF team on Thursday when it visited the White House to celebrate its title with President Donald Trump. And it was a bad day for the immigration narrative hustlers.

That's because even as those hustlers make a living wokesplaining to legal immigrants that Trump hates them, that many of those who voted for him made a mistake, and that legal immigrants will be deported next, this event quashed that message for the empty fearmongering it is.

This was billed, of course, as a chance for the best soccer team in the United States, and perhaps one of the better ones in the world, to celebrate on a big stage.

Trump: Cuba Freedom Next

But Trump turned it into a news event.

The man who arrested Nicolas Maduro, to the approval of Venezuelans, then bombed the crap out of the Ayatollah, sending him to be with zero virgins to the delight of many Iranians, turned to Jorge Mas Santos, the owner of Inter Miami, and promised to liberate Cuba next:

"What's happening with Cuba is amazing," Trump told Mas, the son of Cuban immigrants. "And we think that we want to finish this one [Iran] first, but that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba.

"But hopefully not to stay. We want you back, and we don't want to lose you. We don't want to make it so nice that they stay. But some people probably do want to stay. They love Cuba so much. I hear it all the time."

Do you have any idea how this will be welcomed in Miami where roughly 1.6 million Cubans live?

Trump Defeats An Immigration Narrative

It was a surreal scene if all you've heard about Trump is that he hates Hispanics and immigrants. Truth is, he very much dislikes illegal immigrants from wherever they may originate.

But the folks here legally? You judge:

During this event he called Marco Rubio, son of Cuban immigrants, the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the United States.

He called Argentine Lionel Messi the greatest soccer player of all-time. But he also mentioned how great Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo is and Brazil's Pele was close, too.

The President saluted former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez during the ceremony and, indeed, invited the son of Dominican parents into the Oval Office to sit where world leaders have begged to sit during both his terms.

"I've seen a lot of great players come into the world of sports," Trump said, "and they came in from all different countries …"

Trump Congratulates Hispanics

Trump congratulated forward Luis Sanchez, born in Uruguay, for his exploits during the Inter Miami title run. He called out Rodrigo De Paul, born in Argentina, for scoring the winning goal in the MLS championship match against Vancouver.

And he congratulated Javier Mascherano, another Argentine, for winning the championship in his first season as coach – the first coach to accomplish the feat in MLS history.

All of this is no bueno for the immigration narrative hustlers. Because it speaks of a respect by the President for the people who came here from somewhere else and made a life worth noting.

"As the son of a man and woman who left Cuba seeking freedom in this great country, it has driven us to excellence," Mas said. "And we thought, what can we do to make a difference? What can we do that's special?

"What I've wanted to establish with Inter Miami is a winning culture. That it be a reflection of our community, of South Florida and Miami – made up of winners, of hardworking men and women. And I want our team to be an embodiment of our fan base and everyone who aspires to a better future and to a better life."