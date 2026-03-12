Trump Welcomes Iran To World Cup, But Says It's Not 'Appropriate' Due To Safety Concerns

Iran announced its intention to not attend the tournament on Wednesday

Just a day after Iran announced that it would not take part in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, President Donald Trump issued his response.

And it's a bit of a mixed message.

On Wednesday, Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said that the nation will not send its national team to the tournament, which will be held primarily in the US, with some matches in the US and Canada.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

"Considering that this corrupt regime ⁠has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," he said on state television.

The President issued his response to Truth Social on Thursday, saying the team was welcome, but that it was not "appropriate" for them to take part in the tournament.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," President Trump wrote. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

It's no secret that having Iran show up for the tournament would create security concerns for all parties involved, the players included.

We're seeing this play out right now in Australia after members of the Iranian Women's National Team staged what appeared to be a protest against the current regime. This led to concerns about their safety upon return to Iran, with several members of the squad seeking asylum in Australia.

READ: IRANIAN SOCCER PLAYER WHO ACCEPTED ASYLUM CHANGES MIND, EXPOSES TEAMMATES’ SAFEHOUSE

Something similar could happen with members of the men's team.

Iran was slated to play in Group G with New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt.

Their first match of the tournament is set to take place on July 15 against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and it still appears on the official World Cup schedule.