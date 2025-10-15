Trump Threatens To Pull World Cup From Unsafe Cities, Specifically Calls Out Boston And Its Liberal Mayor

Weeks after suggesting that he could remove 2026 World Cup games from unsafe cities across the United States, President Donald Trump has taken things one step further and has threatened to pull games from Boston over unrest.

Gillette Stadium, home to the New England Patriots and located around 30 miles from Boston, is scheduled to host seven matches during the 2026 World Cup being held across North America. Speaking to the press on Tuesday about an October incident in Boston when a group of people took over one of the city's streets, President Trump took aim at Wu while threatening to move World Cup matches away.

"We can take them away. I love the people of Boston. And I know the games are sold out, but the mayor is not good. There are worse than her. At least she's intelligent. You know, some are extremely low IQ. Those bother me more. She's intelligent, but she's radical left," the President said.

President Trump took things one step further than just an open threat and explained that he could call FIFA president Gianni Infantino to have the games moved out of Boston.

"The answer is yes, if somebody's doing a bad job, and if I feel there's unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who's phenomenal, and I would say, ‘Let’s move it to another location,' and he would do that. He wouldn't love to do it, but he'd do it, very easily he'd do it. And this is the right time to do it," President Trump continued.

Mayor Wu responded to the President's threat shortly after his comments.

"Boston is honored and excited to host World Cup matches, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our beautiful city, the cradle of liberty and city of champions," she said in a statement provided to Fox News.

Boston is one of 11 different U.S. cities scheduled to host World Cup matches in 2026; Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Kansas City, Miami, Santa Clara, East Rutherford, and Philadelphia round out the list.

According to U.S. News Report, Kansas City is the most dangerous city on the list, ranking 20th in the United States based on the city's murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people.

Eight of the 11 host cities are currently governed by Democratic mayors, with Miami and Dallas being the exceptions, while Santa Clara hosts non-partisan mayoral elections.