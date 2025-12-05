Trump: No Need To Move World Cup Games, Crime In Host Cities Will Be Handled

The President previously threatened to move matches out of Boston over safety concerns

Friday is a big day in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as it's the day that the all-important draw determines the 4-team groups that each of the 48 participating nations will play in to start the tournament.

The draw will take place in Washington, DC, with President Donald Trump on hand, and he addressed the situation surrounding certain cities slated to host matches that are dealing with crime problems.

Fox News Channel correspondent Bill Melugin asked the president if he would consider lobbying FIFA to relocate matches out of cities with notable crime problems.

He said he didn't plan to do that, but noted that if there were crime problems in those cities by the time the tournament matches began, the crime problem would be addressed.

No, I don't want to do that," he said of lobbying FIFA to move matches. "But I will tell you, if they do have a problem, by the time we get there, we'll take care of that problem. We can solve that problem. I've proven that in D.C. and everywhere else we went. So, we'll take care of that very easily."

"So, if they have a problem, hopefully, they'll let us know that, and we will solve any problem."

The US is hosting this year's World Cup jointly with Canada and Mexico. The US cities slated to host matches are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York (New Jersey), San Francisco (Bay Area), Philadelphia, and Seattle.

Meanwhile, additional matches will be held in Toronto and Vancouver, as well as in Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, and matches can be seen on FOX, FS1, and streaming on Fox One and the Fox Sports app.