Trump Says He Still Wants To Bring LIV, PGA Tour Together

The LIV Golf tournament at President Donald Trump’s Doral resort tees off Friday (April 4), welcoming the president’s late Thursday arrival, during which he shared his hopes aboard Air Force One of uniting the Saudi-backed LIV Golf with the PGA Tour to end their prolonged rivalry.

"Ultimately, hopefully, the two tours are going to merge. That’ll be good. I’m involved in that too," Trump said, as reported by The Independent.

Having hosted LIV events at his properties and having mediated discussions between the two tours, President Trump remains optimistic about bringing them together.

"But hopefully we’re going to get the two tours to merge," Trump added. "You have the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour. And I think having them merge would be a great thing."

The years-long clash between the tours has cracked the golf community, pitting players loyal to the PGA Tour against those lured by LIV’s bigger purses and fresh approach.

While merger talks have gained traction, a power struggle lingers over control and investment stakes.

Trump, however, remains hopeful the impasse won’t last much longer. The president has previously met with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to tackle obstacles, including ownership disputes and reconciling with stars like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed, who defected to LIV in 2022.

"It was a very productive visit," Monahan previously said. "I think you all have been around him enough to know how passionate he is about the game of golf.

"For [Trump] to respond to our request to sit down and talk about how we achieve what he stated publicly as a goal, which is the game of golf operating under one tour with all the top players playing on that one tour, was a great opportunity. We had a really productive conversation."

The potential union carries high stakes, with over $6 billion in play — balancing the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s possible $3 billion injection against the PGA Tour’s recent $3 billion Strategic Sports Group partnership.

President Trump pushes forward — asserting that his efforts will soon forge the tours into a powerhouse that will reshape golf for good.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela