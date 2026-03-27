Trump Reacts To Tiger Woods' Rollover Crash As Golfer Faces DUI Charge: 'Very Close Friend Of Mine'

Officials said Woods showed signs of impairment but alcohol was not suspected as the cause.

President Donald Trump addressed the daytime rollover crash involving Tiger Woods on Friday that resulted in the 15-time major winner being arrested on a DUI charge after authorities suspected he was driving impaired.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Miami, the president spoke briefly about Woods. He said he was only aware of the accident at the time he made his remarks.

"I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty," Trump said. "There was an accident, and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine, he's an amazing person, an amazing man, but some difficulty."

Woods is currently in a relationship with the president’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump.

He competed in the TGL championship earlier this week, where Vanessa Trump and her daughter, Kai Trump , were spotted in the stands. It was Woods’ return to competitive golf after he ruptured his Achilles last year ahead of the Masters.

Trump previously spoke out about the pair’s relationship, saying he gave Woods his blessing when they first spoke about it.

"He told me about it, and I said, 'Tiger, that's good, that's good. I'm very, happy for both.' But they just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great," Trump said in March 2025.

Woods was charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a test after law enforcement said he collided with another vehicle Friday afternoon while driving impaired.

"DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a press conference Friday.

"We really weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. … But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And, so, he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test."

The five-time Augusta National winner was noncommittal about playing at this year's Masters recently, but Trump said during an interview on "The Five" Thursday that Woods would be at Augusta but would not play.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Morik contributed to this report.