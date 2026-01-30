IndyCar Goes To Washington: Trump Signs Executive Order For America 250 Grand Prix

There's a lot of buzz about the White House hosting a special UFC event to celebrate America 250, but it may not be the only one coming to the Nation's Capital.

According to NBC News — and confirmed to Fox News Digital by the White House — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will instruct the Interior and Transportation departments to work with the mayor of Washington, DC to lock down a circuit around the National Mall and iconic monuments for an IndyCar race dubbed the America 250 Grand Prix.

That might be the greatest idea I've ever heard.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been granted authority to "use available funds to facilitate the race," which shows how serious the administration is about bringing North America's premier open-wheel series to the streets of DC.

IndyCar was onboard with the idea and already had a weekend picked out, despite the 2026 schedule being locked in and only a month away from getting started.

The race weekend will be August 21 to 23, and IndyCar owner Roger Penske told NBC News he's a fan of the idea.

"President Trump has bestowed an incredible distinction upon our sport, and we’re grateful for his trust and support as INDYCAR prepares to honor our country with a tremendous racing spectacle," Penske said. "This will be a truly memorable event that celebrates our country’s independence and the legacy of patriotism, innovation, and excellence that powers motorsports across America."

Just a bit after Penske's statement, the series went ahead and made it official as well.

Say it with me: USA! USA USA!

America 250 Grand Prix Would Be Another Big Stage For IndyCar

I don't think it's open for debate that IndyCar provides the best racing out there. You get streets, road courses, and ovals, and unlike in Formula 1 (which I still enjoy a great deal), overtaking is plentiful.

This is a huge moment for IndyCar to get put on another big stage this season. Of course, there's the Indianapolis 500, which is always one of the biggest races there is. But this year's Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway will air on Fox immediately after the FIFA World Cup Final.

That's some primo real television real estate.

While all parties seem fired up about this — as am I — there could still be some hurdles.

Street races are inherently disruptive for locals, plus IndyCars are loud, and people don't care for that either (I call those people "nerds," but they exist). Meanwhile, they'll need to design a circuit, get it homologated in time, and then build it all from scratch by this summer.

Other big races like the Grand Prix of Arlington, which debuts this season, had more than a year before its inaugural race, and that was with the track layout already planned.

Additionally, it makes you wonder if some of the smaller teams might be opposed to adding another race this close to the start of the year. Some operate on tight budgets, and, obviously, adding a race will cost more.

But I think that extra spending would be worth it for the exposure the series would get, and you'd have no issue finding sponsors for that weekend.

I mean, the photo ops alone of a field of IndyCars roaring past the Lincoln Memorial?

That would be a perfect image to prove why America is the best country on Earth and has been for 250 years.