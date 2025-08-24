Trump Puts Even More Pressure On Keegan Bradley To Serve As U.S. Ryder Cup Playing Captain

We officially live in a reality where if Keegan Bradley doesn't serve as a playing captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team in September, then he is going against the will of the President of the United States.

Late Saturday night, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to weigh in on the highly-contested debate surrounding Bradley and the prospect of him being a playing captain for the Americans later this fall. Trump also confirmed that he'll be in attendance for Friday's action at Bethpage Black in New York.

"Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup Team - As Captain!!! He is an AMAZING guy. It will be a great Ryder Cup," President Trump shared. "At the invite of the PGA Tour, I will be there on Tournament Friday!!! President DJT"



Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

If Bradley does take on the dual role of playing captain, he'd be the first to do so since Arnold Palmer did the same in 1963.

Six players have already earned their spot on the 12-man squad, with Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Russell Henley, and Bryson DeChambeau earning automatic spots. Bradley will make his six captain's pick selections on Wednesday, and whether he uses one on himself has long been the biggest question surrounding this U.S. team.

To begin this week's Tour Championship, the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Bradley sat 11th in the team standings and could improve on that number as he sits fourth on the leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round.

Bradley has earned one win and nine more Top 10 finishes in his 20 starts on the PGA Tour this season. While he has just one Top 30 in his five most recent starts following his victory at the Travelers Championship in June, the 39-year-old could be rounding back into form just in time.