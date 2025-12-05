President Trump Picks USA, Village People Steal The Spotlight At Wild World Cup Draw

If this is any indicator, the World Cup will be nuts

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw has come and gone, and my, what a show it was.

If you like soccer, people pulling little capsule things out of bowls, and the Village People, then this was a pretty cool day to be you.

The draw set the groups for the first round of the tournament, and — would you believe? — President Donald Trump reached into that bowl of capsules that look like the ones you get out of a gumball machine, and picked USA!

Of course, that was after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney picked their respective countries as well.

The US will play in Group D, which also includes Paraguay, Australia, and the winner of Playoff Group C (Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, or Kosovo).

As OutKick founder Clay Travis noted, this is an ideal draw for the Red, White, and Blue.

With business done, it was time to party, and boy, did they ever.

Did someone order a performance from one of the president's favorites, the Village People?!

…

…

…well, they played whether you asked for it or not, and man, was it a sight.

First of all, when did there start being six Village People? I thought there were five? I think the military fatigues guy at the end is a more recent addition. I only knew about the cowboy, construction worker, Native American, biker/leather-fetish guy, and the cop.

Also, I will never get over how funny it is that this is the second big event that President Trump has had the Village People perform "YMCA." No one could have seen this coming even a year ago.

READ: TRUMP: NO NEED TO MOVE WORLD CUP GAMES, CRIME IN HOST CITIES WILL BE HANDLED

I mean, at the 3:34 mark, the Native American chief guy appeared to shoot some kind of imaginary disco arrow at the president, which I believe is a sign of affection (although I'm admittedly not completely up to speed on tribal traditions).

And the president was loving it too as he watched the performance alongside Sheinbaum, Carney, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

If this is what the draw was like, I think we're all in for one heck of a tournament this summer.