Trump Declares 'We Got Men Out Of Women's Sports' As Supreme Court Deliberates Landmark Cases

Days after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two landmark cases involving state laws protecting girls’ and women’s sports, President Donald Trump declared, "We got men out of women’s sports."

Speaking at a dedication ceremony at Mar-a-Lago on Friday afternoon, the president discussed his administration’s efforts to ensure the safeguarding of women’s sports amid an ongoing national debate surrounding transgender athletes’ participation.

"… Transgender insanity is out of our schools and out of our lives," Trump said. "And we got men out of women’s sports – officially, out of women’s sports."

"And everyone said, well, that's an 80/20 issue. No, that's a 98/2 issue. I don't even think it's 98/2."

Trump began his second term with a focus on protecting girls’ and women’s sports. In February, he signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports" executive order, which prompted the NCAA to update its policy the following day to limit women’s competition to biological females.

Soon, other sports governing bodies would follow suit, but a handful of Democrat-controlled states, most notably Maine, California, and Minnesota, refused to comply. Legal battles ensued, including the two that were heard before the Supreme Court on Tuesday – Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J.

The Supreme Court will examine whether the laws in those states, Idaho and West Virginia, violate the Constitution's equal protection clause and the landmark federal law Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted the administration’s efforts at a briefing on Thursday and criticized some of the Supreme Court justices for seemingly challenging biological differences between males and females during Tuesday’s hearing.

​​"The administration … [has] taken action on a number of fronts against these states who are failing to uphold the president's executive orders and this administration's policy of simply protecting women and women's sports and women's private spaces. We've gone to the mat with large universities in this country, as well, to try to fight for what's right and what's just for women in this country.

"I think the president speaks on common sense on this issue, that women's sports and private spaces should be protected and that there are two genders, there are two sexes — that is not something we should be afraid to say in this country."

The Supreme Court's ruling is expected to come later this summer.