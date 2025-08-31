Trump Blasts Rose Garden Contractor After Massive Stonework Screw-Up Is Caught On Video

We’ve all had days at work that felt like a nightmare, but chances are none of them compare to what this guy went through.

The White House hired subcontractors to do some landscaping work in the Rose Garden recently, which had to be the best moment of the workers' careers.

After all, could you imagine how much business they would get from being able to say, "President Trump hired us to take care of the White House?" People would kill to have that opportunity.

Unfortunately, the workers screwed up so badly that Trump went to social media to let everyone know just how badly.

"I happened to notice a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long. It was deep and nasty," Trump said in his statement on Truth Social. "I started yelling, ‘Who did this, and I want to find out now!’ – And I didn’t say this in a nice manner… I love and respect great workers and contractors but something like this should never happen."

Trump shared security footage of the "stupid" contractors who cracked the stonework, which was being transported by the workers on a wobbly cart.

Wow. Those guys went from hero to zero faster than Joe Biden could screw up a basic sentence. They were probably at home watching a glorious start to the college football season and then went, "Oh, crap."

I would think that if you were working at the freaking White House, you would want to make it look like God himself was in charge of the project.

You pick up all your trash. No tools would be left behind. And if even one twig in an obscure shrub was out of place, you’d find a way to fix it.

How in the world did something like that go unfixed? How did you not see it in the final walk-through?

That contractor was on the doorstep of job security for the next 100 years. But now, bankruptcy might be in the near future. I can’t imagine many people would want to hire this crew after this fiasco.

"I love and respect great workers and contractors, but something like this should never happen," Trump wrote. "Now I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again."