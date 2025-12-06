Donald Trump Makes His Case For Roger Clemens To Join MLB Hall of Fame

The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Era Committee is set to release its results on Sunday for two legendary players, including Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds.

And there's little doubt that President Donald Trump wants Clemens to get voted in. Clemens has a Hall of Fame resume, though hasn't been voted in by writers due to allegations he used performance-enhancing drugs. Essentially, every player who has faced those allegations, or admitted using them, has not been elected into Cooperstown. Trump, though, posted on Truth Social Saturday afternoon about the committee and made a comprehensive case for "The Rocket" finally getting into the Hall of Fame.

"The Baseball Hall of Fame Committee is voting on admitting new Members TOMORROW, and these highly respected owners, executives, writers, and, most importantly, Hall of Famers, should do the right thing by finally putting Roger Clemens, known as "The Rocket," in the Hall! Roger is clearly one of the Greatest Pitchers of All Time, with amazing achievements that include winning 354 Games, seven Cy Young Awards (A Record, by a lot!), and playing in six World Series, winning two," Trump posted.

He was just getting warmed up.

Trump Makes Compelling Argument For Roger Clemens

Trump kept going, bringing up more of Clemens' stats, as well as his acquittal in a criminal case accusing him of using steroids.

"'The Rocket' is second only to another All Time GREAT, Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, in most strike-outs. Roger Clemens is the only pitcher who has won 300 games to not have the honor of being enshrined in the Hall of Fame, which is a total travesty! The only reason he is not is because of rumors and innuendo, which were not proven. He never tested positive and, when the Obama DOJ went after him in a criminal case claiming that he did take steroids, Roger, who has always denied taking any drugs, was FULLY ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES. 'The Rocket,' a nickname he earned very early in his career because of his blazing fastball, was just as dominant before those erroneous allegations were leveled against him. I sincerely hope that the Committee uses its great judgment (Roger’s opponents never proved a thing against him, and he may have the best pitching record, all told, in the History of Baseball!), and the Baseball Commissioner has the Strength, Wisdom, and Power to do the right thing, and put Roger Clemens in The Baseball Hall of Fame, IMMEDIATELY! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

He has a point! Several points, actually.

Clemens is arguably one of the best pitchers in baseball history. Per Fangraphs, he quite literally has the highest career wins above replacement of any pitcher in Major League Baseball. Ever. His career ERA was 3.12, despite pitching in the elevated offensive era of the late 1990's and early 2000's. He's third in career strikeouts, behind just Cy Young and Randy Johnson. He was also incredibly healthy, making 29 or more starts a remarkable 18 times.

He also consistently denied ever using steroids after being named in the Mitchell Report, saying that his trainer never injected him with any PED's. This isn't like Alex Rodriguez, who admitting using. Or even Barry Bonds. The Mitchell Report is hardly gospel, or at least, shouldn't be treated as such. Clemens' career was also so exceptional that he deserves to make the Hall of Fame regardless. Hopefully Trump's advocacy works.