Console Wars Officially End Under President Trump as GameStop Declares Peace, ‘Halo’ Joins PlayStation Ranks

President Trump leveled up again. This time, he's breaking through with video gamers.

Turns out, even the Console Wars couldn’t resist a Trump peace deal.

The White House posted on Oct. 26: "NUMBER 9: President Trump presides over the end of the 20-year Console Wars."

It's true — the Console Wars are officially over.

The long-standing feud between PlayStation and Xbox came to an end after the Halo franchise — once the crown jewel of Xbox exclusives — announced it’s coming to PlayStation in 2026.

Trump presided over the symbolic end of The Console Wars — a decades-long dispute between PlayStation and Xbox fanatics.

Sony versus Microsoft. Halo versus PlayStation's exclusives. It was a divide as deep as sports rivalries and one of the most heated conflicts in gaming history.

The rivalry defined the 2000s, with gamers on both sides locked in a stalemate for dominance.

In 2001, Halo: Combat Evolved became the single most important release for the Xbox, emerging as the king of exclusives and keeping the console relevant for years.

While PlayStation offered the better overall entertainment system, Xbox had what PlayStation never did: Halo.

Not anymore.

Video game giant GameStop, purveyors of the Console Wars, officially declared peace in a statement that read in part, "GameStop… hereby declares the official cessation of the Console Wars."

Trump’s White House account followed with a post that read, "Power to the Players," echoing GameStop’s trademark slogan.

At its 2012 peak, Halo 4 sold over 3 million copies in 24 hours amid a global launch frenzy. In the action saga, players take on the role of Master Chief, the armored Spartan fending off Covenant aliens and Flood parasites in a desperate fight for humanity's future.

Trump’s White House account cleverly riffed on the Flood with an illegal immigration tie-in.

Any gamer who grew up in the 2000s and found themselves in that Halo niche could appreciate what the White House account was putting out if they were truly calling it like it is.

In his second term, President Trump’s administration has promoted itself as the party of peace, with peace in the Middle East and across the globe to show for it.

The latest "dub" by Trump showed his appeal to men across the nation, whether you're a man in a suit or drinking your third Mountain Dew: Code Red while on Campaign mode.

