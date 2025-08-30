Michigan Freshman QB Bryce Underwood Takes Wrong Turn Off Team Bus Before Debut

There's a lot of excitement around Michigan's true freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, but as we saw before he even stepped on the field for his debut against the New Mexico Lobos, he still has much to learn.

This starts with getting off the team bus, something he bungled in his first attempt.

Now, is there anything cooler than the shot of a college football team stepping off their team bus before walking into the stadium? I don't think there is. It goes hard, but that's if it all goes swimmingly.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Unfortunately, there are plenty of ways for it to go awry, and Underwood demonstrated one of those for us.

Underwood led the Wolverines off the bus once they had arrived outside of Michigan Stadium, and while he descended the bus steps like a grizzled vet, he hung an immediate left and was quickly informed that he was walking the wrong way.

He recovered well. You like to see that out of your QB1.

What you don't want is what would have happened in that situation, which would be to climb back on the bus and refuse to get off until after the game. Then I'd transfer to another school under an assumed name.

Something like Dirk McClintock, Guy Machismo, or maybe Miguel Sanchez.

Alright, so maybe I'm exaggerating, but I would at least be rattled for the rest of the night after that. We've all been in situations like that where we make one of those embarrassing, albeit meaningless mistakes. They're no fun.

But, as I said, Underwood played that off well, and maybe it will loosen him up as he gets ready for his first college start.

And, I promise you, for the rest of his collegiate career, he will never forget which way to walk after getting off the bus.